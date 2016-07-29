Your one-stop shop for all things fishing. Discover our product, follow our pros, become the best angler on the block.
Late fall and early winter are some of the best times to be on the water chasing bronzebacks. I have learned over the years that smallmouth are suckers for a Hula Grub, Shad Shape Worm and 4” Single Tail Grub as winter approaches. Each bait has its time and place and I can always find and catch smallmouth with these three baits throughout the cold months.
Each year after the season ends I take a look back at how I did. I analyze what tournaments I did best in and take a look at my approach. And while it’s a bit painful, I look closely at my bad events and try to understand what went wrong. It is something that all anglers should do from time to time if they want to continue to improve. Here is what I learned this year; finding my own personal approach and doing what works best for me.
After such a poor showing at the Potomac River, I desperately wanted to end the season on a high note, and I believed the Upper Mississippi could make that happen. I really like the waters there.
Have you ever considered hiring a bass guide for your next fishing trip? As a full-time guide myself, and one who’s hired guides in the past, I’d like to share a bit of insight that should prove useful in helping you find the right guide for your next bass fishing trip.
When B.A.S.S. included the Potomac River on this year’s schedule, I was licking my chops. A summer event on such good tidal water sounded almost too good to be true.
Recalling my Top-10 finish on the Chesapeake Bay a year earlier, I felt there was no way I could fail. Boy was I ever wrong!
The Elite Series event on the Potomac River is starting soon and I am excited to get on the water. I have been there three times and each time the swim jig played a big role. The river really sets up perfectly for a swim jig. It is a great way to quickly cover water to find concentrations of fish and then once you find them, it's easy to slow down and pitch Senkos.
Being a part of the first Bassmaster Classic Bracket on the Niagara River was a pretty neat deal. It was cool to be a part of something that was sort of unfolding right before our eyes every day. The unique elements of a limited practice, a small field of eight pros, real-time scoring, having a scoring official in our boats and having our rounds streamed live to the internet were all part of an intense new format, never before seen on the Elites Series.
Whenever B.A.S.S. schedules an event in New York, I feel my chances for success are strong. The Empire State has always been good to me, and I expected this event would deliver more of the same.
Part of the Finger Lakes, Cayuga is nearly 40 miles long and 400 feet deep. Formed by glaciers thousands of years ago, it has evolved into prime habitat for both smallmouth and largemouth. And because spring came late to the region, I felt both species might come into play.
Pete Robbins has written for Yamamoto's Inside Line since 2005 and has blogged here since 2008. He's a frustrated lawyer by day, looking to give the average fishing fan a voice through "Pete Weighs In," which touches on all aspects of the sport, from new tackle to tournament results to industry trends. Some may consider PWI as a "blog about nothing," but it's actually a keen look into tournament minutiae, smoked meats, high end fishing gear and semi-popular culture. He lives in Vienna, VA with his wife Hanna and dog Rooster, and is addicted to high-end Japanese gear and the pegboard that it necessitates.
I’ve been approached by four different Elite Series pros over the past 18 months to provide advice on legal issues affecting their careers. I suspect that the number would have been higher if more of their peers were aware that I have a J.D. and that I am a member of two state bars.
My point in Tuesday’s blog entry was to comment on how incredibly difficult it is right now to get into the Elite Series. That’s pressuring some anglers who might otherwise be inclined to leave to stay around, because no matter how confident they are in their skill sets, they know that if they ever want back in it’s not necessarily an easy path.
I occasionally hear from Elite Series pros who profess to want out of the tour-level rat race. I’m not talking bottom feeders who regularly finish in triple digits, but rather anglers who’ve been at it a while and who are consistently competitive. Several of them make the Classic nearly every year and a few are considered stars. I think that most fans of the sport would be very surprised to learn two of the most recent ones, although in the interest of privacy and my own career longevity I don’t feel comfortable disclosing their names.
If I’d had to guess which of the non-current Elite Series pros would have accepted the “Legend” invitation to rejoin the top tour at B.A.S.S., I wouldn’t have hesitated to answer “Roland Martin.” For reasons of his own, though, Roland turned down the spot and David Fritts accepted it. That surprised the hell out of me, because while there can be no doubt that Fritts was once a tremendous tournament angler and innovator, he’s been an afterthought for many fishing fans in recent years
Each year over the past decade or so, I’ve tried to come up with a New Year’s resolution. Some were half-serious, others were totally serious, and they’ve been met with varying levels of success. One year I vowed to “watch more TV.” I completely nailed that one. Another year I determined that I needed to “lose friends.” You’d be surprised how hard that one was to achieve. Some of the resolutions were probably not appropriate to describe on this family-friendly website, so I’ll leave it at that, except to say that they too were mixed in their success rates.
In 1997, I entered two regular season FLW Tour events and did well enough to qualify for the Championship (before it was called the Forrest Wood Cup) on Lake Ferguson in Mississippi. I enjoyed fishing those three tournaments, so when the 1998 schedule came out, I put in for two more….and was promptly put on the waiting list.
I’d like to say that I’m pretty Zen about this whole fishing thing, but that would be a lie. While there are occasional times when I revel in the moment and the overall experience, most of the time I’m concerned with catching more and bigger fish than you. For that reason, it’s important to have a scale on the boat at all times. I want to have a pretty good idea of what my fish weighed.
In a spirited and far-ranging online discussion about the future of football, writers Bill Simmons and Malcolm Gladwell seemed to agree on one thing: In every major sport, there is a “second conversation,” one that goes far beyond, and may not even intersect with, the activity that occurs on the field of play.
This marks year six of the awards that I’ve named the Peteys and to be honest, I thought about canceling this year’s banquet. It’s been the nastiest year of campaigning in history, with the Twitter wars, the attack ads and that incident where Keith Alan threw a 10XD at Fish Fishburne during the last debate.
Winter can be a tough time for bass fishermen, but no matter how cold and nasty it is out there, somebody always seems to find them. Tai Au is one of those guys, and we went out with him to find out how he manages to boat decent bass during the toughest time of the year. Just to make it extra hard, we met him at Lake Pleasant, just north of Phoenix, AZ, famous for being a tough lake in any season.
A former Bassmaster Classic champion and veteran FLW Tour pro, Jay Yelas is no stranger to big bass. However, the Oregon angler knows that nabbing big bass often means throwing smaller baits. In his view, small swimbaits exemplify this premise.
“Especially on public lakes that get a lot of fishing pressure, most all of the fish have been caught before and you’re trying to recapture the same fish,” he said. “So, having a small, natural profile in your bait makes a big difference, because these are educated fish.
Whether you call it a Chatterbait, a vibrating jig, or a bladed jig, there is no denying that pro angler Brett Hite of Phoenix, Arizona has had a lot of success on the unique lure which features a metal blade in front of a rubber-skirted jig.
Hite has a BASS Elite Series win (Lake Seminole) and two FLW Tour wins (Toho and Okeechobee) to his credit thanks to a vibrating a jig. Over the years he has perfected every facet of his vibrating jig system except one: the trailer.
If you ever get the opportunity to talk fishing with Bub Tosh, it won't take you long to discover his passion for all aspects of the sport. There are many facets to his fishing career; Touring Professional and Bait Company Owner just to name a few. Today he enjoys the challenge of conceptualizing and designing baits. Over the past few years he has designed the PscyhoDad and the California Roll for Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits. Tosh is very excited about his latest creation, the Sanshouo (pronounced san-show-oh).
It’s been said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. For years I have approached tournament fishing utilizing that very game-plan, and to some extent I have been successful. I have a couple of team and a BFL angler of the year crowns, but the events I’ve fished have been one or two day events, usually on lakes and rivers that I have significant experience on.
As far as I’m concerned, fall is the very best time year to fish. The weather is gorgeous and if there is a bit of a nip in the air all it does is discourage pleasure boaters and water skiers. Life is good. The water temperatures are cooling down as well, so that means that the fish are on the move and you can get on a really good bite. Often there is a crankbait or spinnerbait bite, and topwater is always worth a try, especially first thing in the morning. But sometimes a reaction bait just doesn’t do the trick. When that happens, a drop shot can save the day.
Over the years, the Yamamoto Shad Shape Worm has developed a reputation for being an outstanding bait for catching smallmouth bass. While the Shad Shape Worm is an extremely effective offering for both largemouths and spotted bass, it is a must-have weapon in the arsenal of serious brown bass hunters. FLW Touring Pro and Yamamoto National Team Member, Jay Yelas agrees. “The Shad Shape Worm is my favorite for smallmouths and it’s a go-to drop shot bait for me.”
I’ll be the first to admit, I was a little slow to get on-board with the social media craze but two things pushed me over the hump. First and foremost, the Inside Line magazine went digital and second, lots and lots of peer pressure. While I may be slow to adapt, I am also a very cautious individual and I monitored a lot of good and bad material before I decided to dip my own personal toes into the drink.
In my part of the southwest, summer days are just about unbearable out on the water. The sun beats down mercilessly, with temperatures going well above 110 on most days. Add to that hordes of tipsy water skiers and jet skiers and you have a recipe for a lousy day on the lake. That’s why most tournaments out here during the summer are night tournaments. It’s still hot, but at least the sun isn’t pounding you and crisping your skin. Even better, the night bite can be awesome - especially when the moon is out - and nothing gets bigger bites at night in my neck of the woods than a chubby little Hula Grub on a football head jig.
From the start, I must say that this past season was one of the most confounding and frustrating I’ve experienced in my many years of competition.
Every stop on the Bassmaster Elite Series schedule favored my skillset. All were shallow water venues, yet I managed to blow nearly every opportunity.
That said, here is my account of the past season. Hopefully you will learn something from my mistakes.